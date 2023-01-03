Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs dug into the history book to find a lesser-known celebration from Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders.

The legendary influence of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders continues to live on.

After securing an interception in Sunday's 23-6 win over the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs had a mid-play celebration that he credited "Prime Time" with.

“Shout out to Deion," Diggs said. "No lie, I was on TikTok and I saw when Deion came back for his last year in Baltimore when he was wearing 37, and I saw him do it."



The play Diggs is referring to - which can be seen here - came on one of the final interceptions of Sanders' Hall-of-Fame career during his second-to-last NFL season in 2004. Sanders, who was with the Baltimore Ravens, intercepted a deep pass from Washington quarterback Mark Brunell and immediately raised the ball in the air as he ran down the field.



This specific celebration hardly tops the list for Sanders, who made his way into football lore one high-step at a time.

But high-stepping one's way into the end zone has been done numerous time at this point. Diggs wanted to try something different, though it wasn't something that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was quite fond of.

"A great pick, a great return, shameful return by Quandre coming up the sidelines," Carroll said Sunday.

But like Sanders, Diggs seems too confident to let that stop him from celebrating in some fashion again.

"He’ll be alright," Diggs said. "Pete will be alright. I’m the only one in the league with 3-plus interceptions the last six years. He can deal with it.”

The Seahawks (8-8) will look to keep playoff hopes alive against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. And should Dak Prescott and the Cowboys get a win and have other dominoes fall in their favor in Week 18, Dallas and Seattle could meet in a battle of No. 2 and No. 7 seeds during the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys (12-4) will take on the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) at FedEx Field on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

