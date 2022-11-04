Cowboys WATCH: Dak Prescott Wins 'Dude Perfect' Basketball 3-Point Contest

Dude Perfect, a YouTube channel with 58.2 million subscribers known for its trick-shot videos, took to Twitter to air its most recent impressive clip.

The video that aired on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans saw Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott partake in a three-point contest, with the added twist of the typical "bonus" ball being a football. Prescott would have to turn around and hit a gong which was set up as a target.

The Cowboys signal-caller won the contest with 14-points, hitting the target with the final football.

Prescott and the Cowboys are on a bye this weekend after defeating the Chicago Bears 49-29 at home. It was the second game back for the former Mississippi State quarterback since injuring his thumb in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards, three total touchdowns (one rushing touchdown), with one interception, drawing comments praise from head coach Mike McCarthy, "I thought Dak played his best game of the year."

After the bye week, "the Boys" will go on the road to Green Bay and face the Packers.

