Despite the QB struggling with an increasing amount of interceptions, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still lists quarterback Dak Prescott as a big strength.

One word we can all agree on when it comes to defining the on-field work of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ...

"Polarizing.''

Since returning from his season-opening hand injury, Prescott leads the NFL in interceptions, as 13 of his 14 total picks have come since his return in Week 7. The increasing amount of turnovers has made some call the Cowboys' signal-caller a "weak link."

At the same time, his return has caused the Dallas offense to step on the accelerator, with a handful of 40-point games, a top-10 overall ranking, and eight wins in 10 outings.

Weak link? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it as a 180 from that.

"I would put Dak right at the top of the list (of QBs),'' Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "That's a real strength."

There are more statistics that back up Jones' belief in his quarterback. Since Dak's Week 7 return, the Cowboys' offense leads the league in points per game at 28.8.

The positive numbers are hard to ignore. But so are the interceptions - as much as in this case those are a "team stat'' in addition to being a "Dak stat.''

Does the problem get "cleaned up" (Dak's words) this weekend as the Cowboys will travel to the Commanders on Sunday (kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT) and then move on to the playoffs?

At that point, polarizing opinions won't matter. Either will conflicting stats.

Winning. That is how Dak Prescott and the 2022 Cowboys will be judged.

