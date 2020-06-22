CowboyMaven
Cowboys Retiree Frederick Wins Prestigious NFL Halas Award

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick retired in March. But he's still collecting honors, this one has won the prestigious George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Frederick was once again a Pro Bowler in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season due to a bout with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed.

Frederick addressed that adversity and more in his retirement announcement.

“I started a journey almost two years ago that completely blindsided me. When I developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome, I did not know how to handle things. I was scared. That experience forced me to re-evaluate my life priorities. I spent much of that year thinking about both the past and future. I realized how fortunate I was to play a game for a living. I realized how fortunate I was to make friends and become teammates with some great men.

“Most of all, I realized the importance of my family and how much I want to be there for their peaks and valleys as they were for me? I was ready for the next stage of my life; however, the competitor in me would not accept going out without returning to the field.

“I made my return to the field, played well overall, and was selected to the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me. Each day, I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level. Playing well’ is not what I expect of myself and is not what my teammates deserve. Because of this, I know my days as a football player are done. I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high.”

Frederick, 29, is the the 52nd Halas Award winner and the second member of the Cowboys to receive the honor, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach (1980).

