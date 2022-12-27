Cowboys Roast Eagles For 'Stealing' Salvation Army Kettle TD Celebration - VIDEO

DeVonta Smith ended up on the Dallas Cowboys' naughty list after he went after an Arlington icon.

The Dallas Cowboys' social media team made its list, but there was no need to check it twice.

Dallas is looking to steal the NFC East division title from the Philadelphia Eagles and had a prime opportunity to get that quest started on Saturday evening through the latest chapter of the long-standing rivalry. With a division clinch potentially on the line, the Eagles took a 34-27 lead five minutes into the fourth and final quarter on DeVonta Smith's nine-yard scoring grab from the arm of Gardner Minshew.

Smith opted to counter Dallas' steal with one of his own: miming the donning of a ski mask and knocking down a door, the receiver approached the red Salvation Army kettle stationed behind the AT&T Stadium end zone and pretended to steal the contents in a mock robbery.

That score, as Dallas fans know by now, wound up being the Eagles' last tally of the ball game, as the Cowboys scored 13 unanswered points to secure a 40-34 victory. While the Eagles (13-2) still control their divisional destiny, the Cowboys (11-4) stayed alive for the East crown and got even closer to securing the NFC's top wild card spot. Dallas also avoided its first sweep at the hands of the Eagles since 2011.

As for Smith, he gained a significant amount of North Texas infamy for his desecration of the Salvation Army kettle, which has often been utilized by Dallas scorers as a prop. The charitable organization has credited the Cowboys' celebrations for increasing awareness and donations toward its holiday affairs.

Dallas' accounts wouldn't let Smith forget that his touchdown was part of a losing effort, doctoring the video to depict Smith removing L's from the kettle and handing them to his teammates. As if angering the Dallas fanbase wasn't bad enough, Smith was accused of getting on the wrong side of Jolly Old St. Nick himself.

"Steal from the (Salvation Army) kettle? Pretty sure this TD celebration is what Santa would call “bad behavior," the account declares. "We turned this naughty moment into a nice gift that keeps on giving ... Ls to the Eagles. Merry Christmas, #CowboysNation!"

While Saturday's game figures to be the last at AT&T Stadium this season, it served as one final defense of Arlington. Dallas finished 8-1 at home this season, setting a new record for regular season victories at the establishment that opened in 2009.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

