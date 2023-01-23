Two interceptions thrown by Dallas Cowboys quarterback gave the San Francisco six points and a lead at halftime.

The quest of the Dallas Cowboys has taken them west as they try and defeat the San Francisco 49ers, one of the three-headed dragons that the Cowboys will have to beat to book a ticket to Glendale, Arizona, for the Super Bowl.

Through 30 minutes in Levi Stadium, the Cowboys and Niners are engaged in a defensive battle as the Cowboys trail 9-6.

The Cowboys' defense set the tone getting off the field without surrendering points on the first two 49ers drives. But that wouldn't last as the Niners struck first with a 26-yard field goal.

A Dak Prescott interception set up the Niners with great field position. Prescott's pass intended for Michael Gallup was jumped by Deommondore Lenoir, who returned it to the Dallas 21-yard-line.

The Dallas defensive line played a huge role in holding San Francisco to just three points as they sacked and pressured Purdy before the field goal attempt.

Prescott responded by completing his next seven passes, as the Cowboys took the lead with a four-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz. The kicker,... pun intended... the first extra point by Brett Maher was blocked. Making it six of his last seven extra points that he has missed.

After another Niners' field goal, the Cowboys came up empty-handed as a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb was tipped and picked off by Niners' linebacker Fred Warner. It was the second interception for the Cowboys, this time in scoring position. To make matters even worse, the Cowboys also lost running back Tony Pollard to an apparent ankle injury the play before.

The second interception may be a killer as the momentum shifted in favor of San Francisco as Brock Purdy and co. set up a last-second field goal before the half.

The Cowboys will receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

