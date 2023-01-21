The Cowboys meet the 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Michael Irvin is worried for Dallas.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a playoff road game for the first time since the 1992 season.

After losing at home in the Wild Card round last season to the 49ers, the Cowboys will match up with San Francisco again this postseason. This time will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, and Hall of Famer and former Cowboys wideout Michael Irvin has concerns.

“I like this matchup the least out of all the matchups the Cowboys could have fallen up upon,” Irvin told 97.5 The Game. “I would rather have this in the NFC Championship Game. If you have to do it, do it on that stage as opposed to doing it anytime before. I’ll tell you why, it’s because the San Francisco 49ers have all the kryptonite for the Dallas Cowboys.”

The Cowboys defense has, at times this season, struggled against stopping the run. And that has Irvin wondering if they'll suffer the same fate against San Francisco.

“They can run the football very well,” Irvin said. “That’s one of the issues Dallas has is being able to stop a great running game. ... Another thing Dallas has is speed. Kyle Shanahan uses Dallas’ speed to their detriment with all the misdirections and everything. I’m really worried about Micah Parsons because I’m sure they’re gonna show him so much eye candy that it will be hard for him to focus and play direct football.”

Dallas has surprised many this postseason with the level of play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round and will need a similar performance in Santa Clara on Sunday to keep pace with the league's No. 1 ranked defense.

The Cowboys and 49ers have a long history of postseason play dating back to the 1970s. The Cowboys were 3-0 against San Francisco in the 70s, 0-1 in the 80s, and 2-1 in the 90s in the playoffs.

And although the decades have passed and the players are new. Irvin says it still matters.

“Even though a lot of those kids weren’t even born, it still matters,” Irvin said. “Because that means it’s been carried on.”

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook