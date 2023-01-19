The Dallas Cowboys Dine and Dash duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are a good tandem, but can they explode against a stout 49ers defense?

Playoff football is all about matchups, and for the Dallas Cowboys, this week's Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium offers an interesting one ... Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard against the league-leading 49ers defense.

We know how Dallas likes to use the running game to set up play-action passes down the field. On top of that, Pollard's quickness and lightning feet are tough to stop ... and if Dallas gets into a short down situation, Elliott is the hammer who can get those tough yards ...

Dine and Dash indeed.

Let's not forget Dak Prescott's ability to be used as a runner as well. He showed that against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could be another weapon offensive coordinator Kellen Moore uses.

But this 49ers' defense is as tough as they come, led by the likely Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa.

So, can this Dallas rushing attack that ranks ninth in yards per game do it against the second-best team against the run?

Let's have a look at the stats.

Most Cowboys fans know how devastating the Dine and Dash duo of Elliott and Pollard can be. In the regular season, Dallas did not reach 100 yards rushing just four times. But the 'Boys did go 11 consecutive games surpassing that mark.

In two of the last three games (including Tampa Bay on Monday night), Dallas hasn't surpassed 100 rushing yards.

On average, the Cowboys rushing attack posts 134.8 yards per game, but in the last three weeks, that has dropped off a cliff to just 93 per game. That could be better.

Now for the 49ers' defense, which only allows a league-low 16.3 points per game.

They rank second in the league in rushing yards against, only allowing 79.2 yards per game ... and at Levi's Stadium? That number drops to 66.5 rushing yards. That alone suggests a tough outing for the Cowboys.

However, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' defense has been a little leaky over the last three games. They are now giving up 100 yards per game.

As a whole San Francisco has only allowed 28 or more points just three times ... Dallas has scored more than 28 points seven times.

Unstoppable force met immovable object.

If that wasn't enough, the 49ers lead the league in interceptions (20) and have 44 sacks on the season. So if the running game can't get going, the 49ers' defense can make Dak Prescott pay for any missteps.

Something has to give at Levi's Stadium, and Cowboy Nation hopes the 49ers' defense is the one that wilts under pressure. ... maybe under the pressure of a successful Cowboys running game.

