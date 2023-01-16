Cowboys 'Getting Screwed' by NFL with 'Monday Night' Playoff Schedule?

Are the Cowboys getting "screwed'' by playing a Monday Night Football playoff game? Let's take another look ...

TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys are in the NFL's Wild Card round, and set to play at the Buccaneers here in Tampa on Monday night.

And what's the problem with that?

To some, it's "not fair.''

To some, "Dallas is getting screwed!''

And why? The other games this weekend, of course, actually took place, you know, on the weekend. That includes the San Francisco 49ers, who are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.

So, the Niners played on Saturday, at home, and don't have to play again until next Sunday afternoon, again at home, against the winner of the Cowboys and Buccaneers game.

And it is obviously true that the schedule puts a certain burden on the Monday night winner. In Dallas' particular case, the Cowboys will get home early Tuesday morning and will face a crunch to get ready for the week before traveling to San Jose on Saturday.

Is that a "competitive disadvantage''?

That's the argument.

But the argument, as it stands, is missing two components.

One, the idea that they "all should've been played on Saturday and Sunday'' is a slightly ignorant bow to the facts of why there is now a Monday game.

Why is there a Saturday game? Doesn't that create a staggered week for some teams and therefore a "competitive disadvantage''?

Answer: There are Saturday games so the league can make more money. And we don't complain about it as consumers because we're used to it.

Someday, we'll be used to "Monday Night Football'' playoff games ... and that will quiet the concerned griping.

This "MNF'' game is going to be a ratings monster, in part a result of the "America's Team'' draw. So ... you don't want to be placed in a special TV slot because you're "America's Team''?

Then, I guess, don't be "America's Team.'' Otherwise, around here, it comes with the dinner.

Two, it's weird that the calendar watchers are unaware of what Dallas is gaining with a Monday night game. Had the Cowboys played on Saturday, that would've been a short week. And banged-up guys would've been less rested and ready than they are now.

So this week's "short week'' is butted up against last week's "long week.''

And as much as the Cowboys might suffer for the former, they benefited from the latter.

What's unfair about that?

Oh, and one more thing, that proves winning a playoff game really boils down to one thing: Are you good enough?

"The Los Angeles Rams last year played in the first-ever Monday playoff game.

You might recall, they won the Super Bowl.

