Cowboys Shock Vikings: Win 'Needs To Mean Something'

MINNEAPOLIS - It has seemed like such a long time since the Dallas Cowboys were considered "good'' that Ezekiel Elliott followed up Sunday's stunning 31-28 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings by making a stunning statement.

"I can’t even remember how long it’s been since our last win,'' Elliott said.

The Cowboys last registered a victory way back on Oct. 11 ... but they now have every reason to keep the past in their rear-view mirror. No team in the NFC East has more than three wins, including 3-7 Dallas. Somebody is going to capture the title and host a first-round playoff game.

"We need to do something with this win,'' said coach Mike McCarthy, essentially reminding his team that with another game in five days (at home on Thanksgiving against NFC East foe Washington), there is little time or reason to over-celebrate. "It needs to mean something."

At this point, the Cowboys' snapping of their four-game losing streak means something. So does Elliott's first 100-yard game of the season, so does fellow runner Tony Pollard's 42-yard TD spring, so does QB Andy Dalton (back after missing three weeks due to concussion and COVID issues) tossing three TD passes, including the late-minute game-winner to Dalton Schultz, and so does Dallas' defense surviving spectacular efforts from Vikings stars Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen.

"There's a lot of football left to be played," McCarthy said. "You have to play your best football in November and December, so obviously with the state of our division, that focus is ours. We need to win Thursday, and this will be our first opportunity to really stack success.''

McCarthy said this was "clearly the most (well-)rounded victory,'' but he also knows that isn't exactly saying much. Still, from CeeDee Lamb's horizontal-twist TD catch to All-Pro guard Zack Martin kicking out to right tackle and dominating to young safety Donovan Wilson exploding onto the scene in a way that moved McCarthy to label him "a stud,'' the vibe about the Cowboys is suddenly different.

At least until Thursday.

"We never thought we were out of it," Elliott said. "Our division's been struggling this year. We're right where we need to be with what's been going on with the division. We've got to build on this success, so we can't come out on a short week and take a step back against a division opponent. We've got to make sure we build on the success and keep getting better."

Be better than Washington on Thursday and the Dallas Cowboys might even provide themselves a memorable win - and more success in five days than they'd experience in the previous five weeks.



