Cowboys Sign New Kicker - T.Y. Hilton? 'I Made A Lot of Game-Winners!'

With Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher in the headlines for missing four straight extra-point attempts, receiver T.Y. Hilton has revealed a special talent.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker situation has dominated the media landscape ever since Brett Maher missed four straight extra-point attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Such has been the worry, that Dallas signed Tristan Vizcaino to the team as an insurance policy of sorts.

Well, it turns out that the Cowboys already have a player with experience kicking on the roster...receiver T.Y. Hilton.

"Yes, I have in Optimist [youth football]," Hilton said on his kicking experience. "It was good. I made a lot of kicks, a lot of game-winners."

Hilton the kicker? Who knew? So is the veteran, who is a four-time Pro Bowl receiver, ready to take over from Maher?

"Man, Brett's got that. He's good," Hilton said with a smile.

With the San Francisco 49ers and the Cowboys renewing hostilities on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, last year's loss is still fresh in the mind.

The 23-17 loss is primarily remembered for the game's last play, in which the Cowboys failed to get the ball snapped in the fourth quarter before the clock hit triple zeros.

So what is the feeling in the locker room ahead of the rematch?

"We wanna get it back," Hilton said, who wasn't a part of that team but could be a key going forward. "That's our main thing, but also, we got to play within ourselves. It's going to be a physical game, they're a physical team.''

​Coming up against the best defense in the NFL that only allows on average, 16.3 points per game, along with having a player who many have as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa, are the Cowboys confident in reversing last year's result?

"Oh, we are very confident no matter who we playing," Hilton said.

That confidence stems in part from the blowout win over Tampa Bay, but it is also nice to know that Hilton can take over kicking duties if needed.

But let's hope it doesn't come to that.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!