August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Cowboys Roster Move: Punter Cut, European CFL Star Signed

The Cowboys don't have "Greg the Leg'' at the moment, but for another reason, they'll sign another leg ... for the moment.
Author:

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have not employed a healthy first-string place-kicker all summer, and though they expect to have one soon, when Greg Zuerlein comes off PUP ... they rather need one now.

That's the logic behind the signing of Lirim Hajrullahu, a native of Kosovo who at age 9 reportedly emigrated to Canada with his family as refugees.

Hajrullahu, 31, spent six seasons kicking in the Canadian Football League and was a two-time All-Star and a Grey Cup champion. Hajrullahu has bounced around the NFL a bit, most recently having been in the training camp of the Carolina Panthers. 

But previously, he spend a summer with the Los Angeles Rams, where Bones Fassel, the Rams special-teams coordinator who is now in Dallas, became family with him.

READ MORE: Dak vs. Deshaun? Cowboys & Texans Reveal Preseason Plan

No image description

lirim-hajrullahu
Play

Cowboys Roster Move: Punter Cut, European CFL Star Signed

The Cowboys don't have "Greg the Leg'' at the moment, but for another reason, they'll sign another leg ... for the moment.

rosen mcc
Play

QB Rosen Should Be Signed By Cowboys - Because of McCarthy

Josh Rosen? The Cowboys - not so much because of vacancies on this roster but more because of coach McCarthy and his army of assistants - should throw that dart.

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 1.10.11 PM
Play

Former Pro Bowl WR: Cowboys 'Shifting' to Super Bowl

Someone outside the organization believes the Cowboys will end their 25-year drought

The Cowboys have on their roster veteran punter Bryan Anger ... but on Thursday they cut former XFL punter Hunter Niswander, who was with Dallas last year and has this summer served as the fill-in kicker for Zuerlein, the former Pro Bowler with the Rams who is working through an offseason back surgery but is expected to be fine for the NFL season-opening game in September when the Cowboys visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday morning before practice here at The Star that Niswander is “having an issue.” So Niswander is out and a new kicker is in.

Regarding Zuerlein's return, Fassel said, I think the timing is going to great, and by Jacksonville (the final NFL preseason game) or at least Week 1 he's going to be 100 percent on all cylinders."

In the meantime, Dallas has not worked much on field-goal kicking operation this summer, and there is a preseason game to be played on Saturday when the Houston Texans visit. So the Cowboys don't have "Greg the Leg'' at the moment, so they've signed another leg ... for the moment.

READ MORE: Cowboys Cutdown to 85

lirim-hajrullahu
News

Cowboys Roster Move: Punter Cut, European CFL Star Signed

rosen mcc
News

QB Rosen Should Be Signed By Cowboys - Because of McCarthy

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 1.10.11 PM
News

Former Pro Bowl WR: Cowboys 'Shifting' to Super Bowl

Kellen_Moore dak
News

Kellen Whispers Cowboys' Goal: No. 1 Offense in NFL

la'el collins trainer
News

Source Reveals Cowboys Injury News on La'el Collins

Everson-Griffen-urges-team-_don’t-take-the-cheese_-after-Week-1-win
News

Cowboys Ex Everson Griffen Gets A Shot: NFL Tracker

amari camp smirk
News

Inside Cowboys Practice: Amari Cooper - 'I Want To Play'

rookies
Podcasts

LISTEN: Which Cowboys’ Rookie Gets Highest Grade After 2 Preseason Games?