Cowboys Signing QB Jeff Driskel? 'Tap The Brakes,' Says Insider Mike Fisher

Fish says Dallas could still sign the former Bronco, but adds that the NFL is "not clamoring for Driskel's services right now

Amid all the excitement - if that's the right word - over the Dallas Cowboys being on the verge of handing over the No., 2 QB job to journeyman Jeff Driskel, our CowboysSI.com insider Mike Fisher issues three words.

"Tap the brakes.''

On Thursday night, the Dallas Morning News reported that the Cowboys were bringing free-agent quarterback Jeff Driskel in for a visit to The Star in Frisco, and added that there was "a good chance" the 28-year-old recent Denver Broncos cut would sign on to become Dak Prescott's backup.

On Friday, the Dallas News cranked up the hype and reported that the Cowboys had a "great visit" with Driskel and "there remains a strong chance he signs" with Dallas.

However, at the same time on Friday, Fish reported live on 105.3 The Fan that fans should "tap the brakes" on any Driskel signing at this time.

Fish added that Dallas could still sign the former Bronco, but said the NFL is "not clamoring for Driskel's services right now'' and that therefore there is no need to rush to an agreement ... as most other teams essentially have their quarterback situations settled.

Later Friday, another Dallas News writer conflicted with the paper's reporting, Calvin Watkins confirming Fish's point that Dallas "is not signing Driskel right now," adding that there is "more work to be done on this issue."

As Fish previously reported, Dallas is in shopping mode at the position behind franchise QB Dak Prescott, and Driskel would be a relatively welcome addition to the Cowboys quarterback room, given that he has more experience and a better pedigree than the rest of the QB's on the Dallas roster - Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci.

But as it regards "imminent signings'' and "great visits''? We'll just tap the brakes on the Driskel-to-Dallas concept for now until we hear otherwise.

