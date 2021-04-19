Cowboys Source Reveals Interest Level In Now-Retiring QB Alex Smith

Interestingly, sources tell CowboysSI.com that the Cowboys personnel department itself never really included QB Alex Smith on its wish list. But, there's a "but''

FRISCO - In this space, we have long pondered whether Alex Smith might be the answer to what we see as a Dallas Cowboys vacancy in the backup QB spot.

Interestingly, sources tell CowboysSI.com that the Cowboys personnel department itself never really included Smith on its wish list.

Smith turns 37 in May and on Monday announced his NFL retirement. He did so after 16 seasons, 17 surgeries and an amazing comeback that resulted in him winning the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year while helping the Washington Football Team win the NFC East.

It is conceivable that he wished to keep playing but that the opportunities did not present themselves. Maybe he desired a chance to compete for a starting job, which of course was not going to happen in Dallas.

The Cowboys have, however, touched base with other potential additions.

“There are definitely some veterans we’ve talked to who I’m sure would like the opportunity to be here,” head coach Mike McCarthy said recently, “now that Dak’s contract is done, and I think everyone has a clear understanding of what that room is potentially going to look like.”

A source on Monday confirmed that that thinking is unchanged, suggesting that even as Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci are in the building and on the depth chart behind Prescott, Dallas will continue looking for an upgrade.

And, added CEO Stephen Jones on Monday on 105.3 The Fan: "Certainly, we'll keep our eye on" the quarterback position during mid-to-late rounds of this draft.

So there could be an add. It just won't be Alex Smith. And apparently never was going to be.

