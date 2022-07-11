Our View: PFF’s view of “the strength” is all about hope. Greatness for Lamb and “goodness” for Tolbert? That’s the plan. But it’s no guarantee.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys believe they are constructing a Super Bowl roster - and SI believes that is happening as well, ranking "America's Team'' as one of the dozen clubs "that can actually win the Super Bowl.''

But along with the strengths come the weaknesses ... or at least that is how Pro Football Focus sees it.

Let's dissect PFF's view of the biggest strengths and weaknesses of the Cowboys roster ...

Biggest Strength: Offensive Weapons - Trading away Amari Cooper is a big blow to this group, but they had so much depth that it remains the team’s strength. When you look beyond wide receiver, Dallas has an extensive array of weapons. Tight end Dalton Schultz had a breakout season, earning above-average PFF grades in every facet of play. The team expects to get Tony Pollard more involved in other areas this season while finding ever more creative ways to avoid sending Ezekiel Elliott to the bench. Rookie Jalen Tolbert has a skill set that could let him really surprise people early in his NFL career, and the expectation is that there is much more to come from CeeDee Lamb as the team’s true alpha receiver.

Biggest Weakness: Interior Defensive Line - On defense, the Cowboys still have a glaring weakness up the middle. Recent additions to the unit haven’t really worked out, with players like Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa needing a big leap forward to progress beyond flashes of ability and into the realm of true game-changing forces. Until that happens, the interior will remain a weak point to a defense making real strides.

Our View: PFF’s view of “the strength” is all about hope. Greatness for Lamb and “goodness” for Tolbert? That’s the plan. But it’s no guarantee.

As to the weakness: We’ve heard and reported positive things about the development, in the weight room and beyond, of Osa and Gallimore. In fact, here inside The Star, there are football people who are far more certain about them stepping up than they are about the wideouts doing so to the point they’re the “strength.”

Along with those ups and downs and concerns: How soon does rookie Tyler Smith start? How stellar can the pass rush be in aiding Micah Parsons? And isn’t a healthy Dak Prescott, relative to the previous two years, the biggest strength of all?

