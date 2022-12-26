The Dallas Cowboys could catch a break against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach.

Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.

The Titans can not have their playoff chances rise or fall with a potential loss to the Cowboys. Tennessee is looking ahead to its Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in what will unofficially be the AFC South championship.

Resting Henry, arguably one of the league's best players and the NFL's second-leading rusher this season (1,429), would be a smart move for the Titans in order to dodge a potential injury to their star player. In Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans, he finished with 23 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown, but never exited the game due to a known injury.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is acutely aware of the talents of "King Henry,'' who at 6-3 and 247 has earned McCarthy's tag of "unique.''

But also unique: The Titans have already lost five in a row headed into the Dallas game. ... and yet they can afford another "L" to their record for the time being before Week 18.

The Cowboys (11-4) and Titans (7-8) kick off from Nissan Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CT. ... with Dallas having everything to play for. ... and Henry pretty much nothing at all.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!