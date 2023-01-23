From His Wheelchair, Texas Governor Pokes Fun at Cowboys' Brett Maher

The outspoken Gov. - who is paralyzed below the waist - took a shot at the embattled Cowboys' kicker after a missed PAT against the 49ers.

With Brett Maher missing four extra points last week and another on early in the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, football fans might have seen it all.

But now - after a tweet by his state's governor - we might have read it all as well.

After Maher's low, left extra point was blocked - replays showed it likely wouldn't have gone between the uprights - Texas governor Greg Abbott joined the dogpile on top of Maher. Except that Abbott has a, well, unique perspective.

Abbott, from Duncanville, was paralyzed from the waist down in 2013 when an enormous oak tree fell on him while jogging. He governs Texas from a wheelchair.

His critical tweet of Maher would have been wholly insensitive against the disabled community ... except that it came from a person of power in the disabled community.

Quipped Abbott, "I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker."

Maher has missed five of six extra points in the last two games and six of seven dating back to Dallas' regular-season finale in Washington. The Cowboys brought in another kicker - Tristan Vizcaino - this week but decided to have Maher as their only active kicker in San Francisco.

Added to Maher' missed kick, quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown two early interceptions and the Cowboys trail 9-6 at halftime. The Niners have made three field goals.

Coach Mike McCarthy eschewed what would have been a 52-yard field goal attempt late in the second quarter, out of obvious concern for Maher's confidence and mental state. Maher is one of the best long-range kickers in NFL history, including making a 60-yarder earlier this season in Minnesota and two 53-yarders in games during December.

Before the game the Niners attempted to intimate Maher. During the game his owner governor turned him into a punchline.

