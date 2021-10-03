Dallas Cowboys Tied, 7-7, With Panthers as Amari Cooper Hurt

October 3, 2021
Cowboys Tied, 7-7, With Panthers as Amari Cooper Hurt

Receiver Amari Cooper has been working despite a rib problem, but early in this game exited with a sore hamstring with the Cowboys listing him as "questionable'' to return.
Author:

ARLINGTON - As the Dallas Cowboys prepped for their upcoming Week 4 meeting with the visiting Carolina Panthers, they good news on the “availability” front.

One of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ favorite slogans is, “The most important ‘ability’ is … ‘avail-ability.”

At different points during the week's workout at The Star, there were some illness issues, some injury situations and some, well, “avail-ability” concerns.

But to start things off here at AT&T Stadium on Sunday?

Good news; Defensive end Randy Gregory did not practice at times during the week while nursing a knee injury. The Cowboys suggested to us that it was a “minor” issue. On Friday, coach Mike McCarthy reiterated that, saying he “fully expects” Gregory play Sunday.

“This is something he’s had in the past,” McCarthy said, “so we’re just being smart with it.”

And early in this game, Gregory recorded a sack on Panthers QB Sam Darnold.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Amari Cooper has been working despite a rib problem, but early in this game exited with a sore hamstring with the Cowboys listing him as "questionable'' to return.

On a possession late in the first quarter, Cooper did indeed reappear on the field.

The Cowboys, who are playing without starting safety Donovan Wilson as he has been trying to work through a groin problem, took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter here on a short Ezekiel Elliott TD run. With 2:41 left in the first quarter, however, a short Darnold run tied the score at 7-all.

Both linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae remain in the COVID protocol for Dallas, and additionally, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive end Dorance Armstrong are among the inactives.

