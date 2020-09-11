Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, Part XI: Aikman, Irvin and Ware

Continuing today, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Dallas Cowboys, we present our CowboysSI.com Top 60 All-Time Greatest Players in Franchise History.

We're will present the Top 60 in groups of five, leading up to Nos. 1-5 on Sept. 12.

If you feel we've done a guy wrong (or right!) let us know on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and we'll barroom-brawl over it!

So, now we present Nos. 6-10. Note the criteria for selection at the bottom of the article. And if you missed any of our other pieces, check them out below.

10. WR Michael Irvin

Irvin is the highest-ranked wide receiver on the list, and with players like Drew Pearson and Bob Hayes to choose from, it’s a great distinction. Irvin is second in Cowboys history in receptions (750) and receiving yards (11,904), and fourth overall in touchdown receptions (65). A first-round pick in 1988, Irvin helped the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles, and along the way earned five Pro Bowl nods, three combined All-Pro nods (one first team, two second team), selection to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1990s and led the NFL in receiving yards in 1991. There were more productive receivers in his era, but Irvin was money practically every time the ball was thrown his way. He is a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

9. DE/LB DeMarcus Ware

As the Cowboys transitioned away from its legendary 4-3 defense to the Bill Parcells-favored 3-4, Ware was drafted in the first round in 2005 and became the centerpiece of the defense for a decade. Ware finished his Cowboys career at No. 11 in tackles (710), No. 1 overall in sacks (117) and No. 1 overall in forced fumbles (32). Ware had at 10 or more sacks in at least seven straight seasons, making him the third player in NFL history to do so (Reggie White and John Randle). He led the league in sacks twice, earned seven total All-Pro nods (four first team and three second team), seven Pro Bowl selections and selection to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2000s. An invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Cowboys Ring of Honor is in the offing.

8. QB Troy Aikman

The No. 1 overall pick of the 1989 NFL Draft, there was little drama around whether the Cowboys would take Aikman. It was the right choice. Second all-time in Cowboys history in passing yards (32,942) and touchdown passes (165), Aikman led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories in four years, making him the winningest QB in Cowboys history when it mattered most. He’s a Super Bowl MVP, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

7. DB Mel Renfro

The standard all Cowboys defensive backs (cornerback and safety) should be measured against. Renfro is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in interceptions (52), returning three for touchdowns. He is also second all-time in kickoff return average (26.4 yards per return) and returned two of those for touchdowns. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, a seven-time All-Pro selection, a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

6. OL Larry Allen

The pride of Sonoma State was a second-round pick in 1994 and won a Super Bowl ring a season later with the Cowboys. You could make the case that Allen is the best offensive lineman in franchise history, and his stature in the game is undeniable. Allen played guard and tackle for the Cowboys, was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection (11 overall), a seven-time All-Pro and is a member of both the Cowboys Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is one of nine Cowboys on the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team and was selected to two NFL All-Decade teams — the 1990s and the 2000s.

Tomorrow: Nos. 1-5.

Top 60 criteria:

Player honors — Pro Football Hall of Fame, Cowboys Ring of Honor, All-Pro selections, Pro Bowl selections, MVP awards, etc… That has to be a big part of the process.

Team success — Pro football is a team game, and as such every player on the list played a part in a successful era in Cowboys history (though success is, to some degree, in the eyes of the beholder).

Time with Cowboys — This is important. As part of this process I only took into account a player’s time WITH the Cowboys. There have been some great players that have come through Dallas, but some of them only spent a few years with the team. Depending upon how successful they and the team were during their time, that influenced whether they made the list or not. That also includes their impact and role in that success, whether there are statistics associated with that or not.

Feedback from experts — Throughout the process I consulted with two writers that have been around the Cowboys since the 1990s — Mike Fisher and Richie Whitt. Their feedback, along with the bios that I wrote on each player, played a role in where players were ranked.