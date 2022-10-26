The Dallas Cowboys are going back to school. Old School ... on defense and on offense.

Let's do "old school'' on D first. ...

Not that we're going to hold coach Mike McCarthy to his word, because as the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches, teams are not obliged to tell the truth. But as it regards Dallas' surplus of big-man defensive tackles now that the Johnathan Hankins trade is done, McCarthy certainly sounds like he envisions room for all.

"Well, we can’t have enough of the Neville Gallimores, Hankins, all these guys,'' McCarthy said. "You cannot have enough big men in your building.”

The reason Gallimore's name comes up? He was scratched from the active list last Sunday in favor of Trysten Hill and Carlos Watkins. Maybe Gallimore's dinged-up wrist was a factor ... but now that Hankins is here, the Cowboys have a lot of these guys.

Worth noting: Hankins is at work today, as are Gallimore and Hill.

Now to "old-school'' on offense ...

The running attack of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard is now what the offense prides itself on, so much so that even Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is all about it.

“It felt so good, Lamb said after downing the Lions in Week 7. “The running game with Zeke and TP ... I’m happy to experience that and be a part of it and get ready for next week.”

Zeke now has a knee sprain and he is sitting out the Wednesday practice at The Star. But the Cowboys firmly believe that Pollard (and practice-squadder Malik Davis) can make things happen.

“I feel like we have two great backs,” Lamb said. “The offense should definitely go through them.''

The running game through the last three games has heated up, with rushing totals of 163, 134 and 139 all pointing to an offense finding its rhythm. In four of their six games, Dallas has surpassed the 100-yard mark.

Rookie Tyler Smith is part of the old-school push.

The 21-year-old said it felt good to get the run game going on Sunday.

“All day, we were able to move those guys and we knew we could move those guys,'' the left tackle said of opposing the Lions.

The Cowboys offense is now about pushing people around. If they really don't swap out a defensive tackle, it'll be a sign of the same mindset on defense ... an old-school mindset.

