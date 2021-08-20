Cowboys Getting Trade Calls: Can They Spare an O-Lineman?

Unless a Cowboys trade of McGovern brings star power elsewhere, it's not as important as McGovern bringing depth "and competing his ass off'' here.

FRISCO - In watching this Dallas Cowboys offensive line as a whole over the course of the spring and summer, I must say: It never occurred to me that the group - talented as it is - is also deep enough to trade away a piece.

Which is why, according to COO Stephen Jones, the Cowboys are not trading away a piece.

McGovern,'' Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday, “is competing his ass off” to win the Cowboys’ left guard spot.

This all stems from an ESPN report that has other NFL teams eyeing McGovern as a trade possibility. No problem there; while he is "competing,'' he is also behind Connor Williams, a full-time starter for all of his four seasons in Dallas. And even as Williams has experimented this summer as a center, Tyler Biadasz has won the center job, as predicted.

READ MORE: No Dak in NFL Preseason: Wrong Cowboys Call?

And so McGovern is "competing.'' But, the smart money says, eventually sitting.

So given all that, why not trade the third-year guard?

Three reasons:

1) People often talk about the need for a "swing tackle.'' But a backup who can play guard and center matters, too. Dallas is struggling to find the third tackle to play behind Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. In McGovern, they are lucky to have a backup interior guy who can play guard and center.

2) Williams is in his final contractual year. The wisest way to manage this, cap-wise, is to let Williams leave after 2021, to collect the comp pick when he signs elsewhere, and to then install McGovern in his spot.

3) Trades are often necessitated by a need elsewhere. Where is the Cowboys' glaring roster need? Dallas is lacking in star power, but not bodies at defensive tackle. Unless a trade of McGovern brings star power elsewhere, it's not as important as McGovern bringing depth "and competing his ass off'' here.

READ MORE: Dress Rehearsal? Cowboys vs. Texans GAME DAY