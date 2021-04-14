Cowboys Trades In NFL Draft: 4 Ideas For ‘Wild-Cattin’ Jerry’

An NFL Draft trade? The math says the Cowboys are about to do it again

FRISCO - In the Jerry Jones era, his Dallas Cowboys have engineered 68 draft-time trades.

The math says his Cowboys are about to do it again. And here is the simplest reason why: Dallas owns 10 selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. That can be 10 throws of the dice, a greater volume of dice rolls meaning more chances to hit snake-eyes.

Or ... it can mean a packaging of picks - maybe more than once - to pinpoint on hoped-for quality.

Is it about risk-taking? Sometimes; that’s in the DNA nature of Wild-cattin’ Jerry.” But it can also be the result of the Trade Value Chart, an NFL-wide guideline to what equals what. (Also, by the way, an invention from the Jerry Era.)

Four premium ideas:

IDEA 1: Trade picks Nos. 10 (first round), 44 (second round) and 75 (third round) to climb up to grab Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Know this about that: Pitts is not falling to 10. Yes, Jerry loves him. But so do the Falcons (drafting at No. 4), the Bengals (No. 5) ... and then Miami, Detroit and Carolina in the next three spots.

If you want him - and ultimately, we don’t think Dallas will want him this badly - it’ll be costly.

IDEA 2: Draft at 10 - with the distinct possibility that the BAA (best available athlete/player) is an offensive tackle, either Penei Sewell of Oregon or Rashawn Slater of Northwestern. Then trade No. 44 and No. 75 (third round) to vault back into the first round again (mid-20’s?) and nab Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, the standout cornerback who slipped from a possible top-10 slot due to back surgery.

IDEA 3: Again, stay put at No. 10 and maybe land Alabama corner Patrick Surtain. And then, similar to above, package Nos. 44 and 75 to jump to the end of the first/start of the second for Christian Barmore, the Alabama defensive tackle, or for Azeez Ojulari, the Georgia defensive end.

IDEA 4: The Cowboys like TCU’s Trevor Moehrig, maybe the best safety in the draft. What if he can’t be had a 44? “Value the position of safety” (thus breaking a habit) by swapping 44 plus 99 to move up in the second round to grab him.

This packaging method gives the Cowboys quality over quantity ... and gives “Wild-Cattin’ Jerry” his “art of the deal” enjoyment with none of the true risk. It’s not about unneeded “boldness”; it’s about using math as a Dallas advantage.

