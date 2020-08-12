CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Camp Bubble: '90% Of Cowboys' Living In Hotel, Says Dak

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - We have touted for weeks the idea of the Dallas Cowboys using the unique facility they call home, The Star in Frisco, to create a sort of "stay-at-home'' training camp "bubble.'' And that process is underway, confirmed team leader Dak Prescott - underway in a big way.

"The healthiest team wins,'' said the QB as part of Wednesday's "State of the Union'' address. "We’ve come together as leaders and taken on this option."

And how many Cowboys players have done so, with plans to stay at the Omni Frisco Hotel for the duration of camp?

"Ninety percent of the guys,'' Dak said. "It's about trying to stay as safe as I can, as healthy as I can.''

We've known that Cowboys rookies are housed at the Omni, which is adjacent to The Star. We now know that other members of the Cowboys family - players and more - are buying into the idea of enveloping themselves against the COVID-19 outside world. Our argument has been that doing so for a few weeks, as it regards the separation from family and friends, would:

1 - Mimic what the Cowboys do annually anyway, when they are secluded together in Oxnard for camp.

2 - Give the Cowboys and any other team that takes the concept seriously a leg up when it comes to improved health for Week 1 of the NFL regular season and beyond.

"Hotel campers'' so far include players coaches, trainers and some other essential staffers. By CBA rule, players cannot be forced to sign up ... and not all of them have. In truth, that makes this something short of being the NBA bubble in Orlando, inside which they 22 teams have reported absolutely zero positive tests for the coronavirus.

Of course, a limited bubble isn't really a bubble at all; it's a bubble with a hole in it.

Nevertheless, as we've stated before: The Star and The Omni provide virtually everything a person could want, without ever going outside: A high-quality hotel, first-class dining, entertainment ... and of course football to be practiced indoors and out via the backyard and Ford Center.

And as Prescott said, the NFL team that takes COVID-19 the most seriously ... might be the NFL team that wins the most games.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dak Prescott Q-&-A: 'I'm Excited As Hell To Be A Cowboy (For Life)'

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Dak Prescott Q-&-A: 'I'm Excited As Hell To Be A Cowboy (For Life)'

Mike Fisher

by

Michael_1016

Cowboys And NFL Will Play In 2020, Jerry Jones Says - And 'Will Be An Inspiration' To America

The NFL And The Dallas Cowboys Will Play In 2020, Jerry Jones Says - And 'Will Be An Inspiration' To America

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'More Convinced Than Ever' On Eventual Dak Deal

Dallas Cowboys Ownership On QB Dak Prescott: 'More Convinced Than Ever' On Eventual Long-Term Deal

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry Jones Open-Minded On Civil Rights Movement: 'We Will Do It With Grace

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Open-Minded On Civil Rights Movement: 'We Will Do It With Grace'

Mike Fisher

Why Did Cowboys Ex Witten Pick The Raiders?

Why Did Dallas Cowboys Ex Jason Witten Pick Coach Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders?

Mike Fisher

What Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Says About NFL Lifting Of Tryout Ban

What Does Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Think About The NFL's Lifting Of Its COVID-19 Tryout Ban? He Thinks He's Ready To Take Advantage Of It

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Are Wisely Climbing Inside An NFL 'Bubble'

With the early COVID-19 returns in, the Dallas Cowboys and NFL need to climb inside their own 'bubbles' - And It Seems The Cowboys Are Doing Just That

Matthew Postins

by

jamdude

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Leaving NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Leaving NFL Network

Mike Fisher

by

h2mine

Cowboys Ex Garrett Goes 'Full-Robot' In Giants Media Session

Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Goes 'Full-Robot' In His First-Ever New York Giants Media Session

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: Can Two Rookies Become Immediate Starters?

Cowboys Camp: The countdown is on for these rookie debuts: Can Two Dallas kids - Lamb and Diggs - become immediate starters?

BriAmaranthus