Cowboys Country

Will the Cowboys look to trade Trey Lance or Cooper Rush?

The QB2 battle is heating up in Dallas between Trey Lance and Cooper Rush. With both quarterbacks having decent trade value, will the Cowboys look to trade one of them before final roster cuts?

Koby Skillern

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Both Trey Lance and Cooper Rush have one year left on their deals, and not only will they be fighting to be QB2, but they could also be fighting for a spot on the roster this year.

Aside from last year, the Cowboys generally only carry two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. If one of these players is the clear-cut better option, the Cowboys could look to trade the lesser of the two.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It is more likely that the Cowboys would trade Rush rather than Lance due to the uncertainty of Dak Prescott rejoining the team in 2024. If Prescott leaves Dallas in free agency after this season, Lance will be a leading candidate to replace him.

Rush is a more than capable backup and is 5-1, filling in as a starter, but there is no doubt that the Cowboys have a higher ceiling with Lance leading the charge.

If the Cowboys opt to retain Lance and Rush, the runner-up in the camp competition will assume the role of emergency quarterback. However, ideally, this scenario won't arise, as the Cowboys could leverage their quarterback talent to acquire more draft picks and free up an extra roster spot for other positions.

Published
Koby Skillern

KOBY SKILLERN