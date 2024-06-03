Will the Cowboys look to trade Trey Lance or Cooper Rush?
Both Trey Lance and Cooper Rush have one year left on their deals, and not only will they be fighting to be QB2, but they could also be fighting for a spot on the roster this year.
Aside from last year, the Cowboys generally only carry two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. If one of these players is the clear-cut better option, the Cowboys could look to trade the lesser of the two.
It is more likely that the Cowboys would trade Rush rather than Lance due to the uncertainty of Dak Prescott rejoining the team in 2024. If Prescott leaves Dallas in free agency after this season, Lance will be a leading candidate to replace him.
Rush is a more than capable backup and is 5-1, filling in as a starter, but there is no doubt that the Cowboys have a higher ceiling with Lance leading the charge.
If the Cowboys opt to retain Lance and Rush, the runner-up in the camp competition will assume the role of emergency quarterback. However, ideally, this scenario won't arise, as the Cowboys could leverage their quarterback talent to acquire more draft picks and free up an extra roster spot for other positions.