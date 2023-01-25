The Dallas Cowboys signed Treyvon Mullen in December when a slew of injuries affected the secondary and the team needed depth. But he's out ... and Tyler Coyle is in.

FRISCO - The Baltimore Ravens have claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers. Mullen, as it happens, is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. ... though he might not be the Ravens QB for long, given the state of contract negotiations.

Meanwhile, Dallas has made a move with another DB, signing Tyler Coyle to a futures deal.

Coyle, 24, went undrafted out of Connecticut in 2021 before catching on with the Cowboys. He has bounced up and down from the Cowboys practice squad during the past two seasons, and was developing into a special-teams helper this year before his late-season injury.

In 2022, Coyle appeared in one game for the Cowboys and recorded six tackles.

Mullen also appeared in one game for Dallas this season, the Week 18 loss to the Commanders, playing 35 defensive snaps. Mullen also appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, with one pass defended and 13 tackles.

Mullen was a second-round pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019 and has four interceptions for his career. Dallas claimed Mullen in December when a slew of injuries affected the secondary and the team needed depth.

So, a family reunion in Baltimore? Maybe. But the Ravens are in the middle of a very public negotiation with Jackson, as the two parties could not come to an agreement last offseason on a new contract.

With Mullen being related to Jackson, some think his signing by Baltimore a negotiation tool, but at times, Mullen has shown flashes of being a contributor in the NFL.

The Cowboys enter the offseason preparing for free agency and the NFL Draft with Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Kelvin Joseph, Nashon Wright, and Jourdan Lewis under contract at cornerback. Entering free agency are Anthony Brown and special-teamer C.J. Goodwin.

