FRISCO - Andy Dalton's life priorities are ones he wears on his sleeve: Faith. Family. Football. But also a central part of his life ... Fitness.

"I know I wouldn't be in the position I’m in without the blessings that God has given me,'' new Dallas Cowboys QB tells me in our Video visit. "The best part about the game of football and sports in general is just the platform that you get to help and serve other people.''

Dalton, 32, is now providing his own sort of "service'' to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Dalton, a decade-long starter with the Cincinnati Bengals immediately after leaving TCU, signed with Dallas this offseason to complement what Prescott does as a starter.

"As soon as I signed here,'' Dalton says of his one-year deal, "I was like (via text) “Hey man, I’m here to help you in any way I can. ”I’m trying to serve and help him as much as I can. Just getting to know him and being around him, we’ve got a great relationship. He is really talented and I’m excited to see what he is going to do this year.''

But Dalton is also excited about how he'll be able to contribute in the event the $31.409 million man Prescott is sidelined - and how that opportunity could provide the veteran an NFL springboard after this season.

I feel like I’m a starter in this league and I feel like I have a lot of football left,'' he said. "We’ll see how it all shakes out this year. I’m excited for this year and what’s to come.''

And if he's called upon in a Cowboys uniform in 2020?

"If anything happens to Dak, I will be able to come in,'' Dalton says, "and I’ve got a good team around me. The roster is so talented. From top to bottom there’s talent everywhere.''

I asked Dalton if he's shared with his new Cowboys teammates his devotion to pilates via Balanced Body, a system he credits with helping to keep him in shape for football. His wife, J.J., is a pilates instructor - "So I’m not trying to figure this stuff out by myself,'' he says, "and she can help put me through these workouts'' - and their lovely home in Dallas includes Balanced Body equipment.

"It's been amazing,'' he says of Balanced Body at pilates.com. "It works all the small muscles in your body and there's so much core that comes with it -and core is so important for a quarterback. ... It’s become a big part of my routine.''

We joked about the notion that pilates is for ladies ... and again, about introducing pilates to the 'Boys.

"Well,'' he says, "I haven’t worked on (persuading) the Cowboys players yet. (But) while I was in Cincinnati, again with my wife being an instructor, she was teaching at a studio there and I was recruiting (Bengals) to come to her classes. We'd have 10 guys in the front row and we’d be getting our butts kicked while you see all these women behind that are just dominating the workout.''

Faith. Family. Fitness. And yes, ultimately, football for the three-time Pro Bowler from Katy, Texas - "football'' in a winning way.

"I know we have high expectations,'' Dalton says of the Cowboys, "and we should. Right now, it’s training camp, (so) everybody's expectation is to win the Super Bowl. But we feel like we have a realistic shot at that and we’re going to do everything we can to get there.''