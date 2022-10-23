Skip to main content

Return of The Dak! QB Prescott & Cowboys vs. Lions Week 7 Live Game Updates

The Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 at AT&T Stadium as Dallas welcomes back quarterback Dak Prescott from a Week 1 thumb injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 action at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as the home team welcomes back its $140 million quarterback.

Dallas enjoyed a 4-1 record with backup Cooper Rush as the starter in relief of Dak Prescott, who broke the thumb on his throwing hand in the Week 1 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But now, it appears Prescott is ready to resume his starting role under center. And the timing might be perfect.

The Cowboys' offense has struggled to score points all season, where even in wins Dallas averages just 22.5 points per game, while in its two losses, only 10.

Perhaps the return of Prescott will bring back the once-potent Dallas offense against a Lions defense that's struggled this season.

That is exactly what CeeDee Lamb is predicting, by the way.

"The Dallas Cowboys offense,'' Lamb told us, "is the Dallas Cowboys offense.''

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dq gallimore
Play

Cowboys vs. Lions: Dak Prescott IN, Surprise Inactives, 5 Keys To Win

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as Mike McCarthy’s team looks to bounce back from the loss to the Eagles. But how do they do it?

By Adam Schultz
dak rowdy
Play

Cowboys vs. Lions: Dallas Fans Voted Among NFL's 'Most Annoying'? A Week 7 Showcase

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys and their NFC East brethren are well-represented on a not-so-flattering list.

By Geoff Magliochetti
tyron hips
Play

Tyron Smith 'Baby Steps': Cowboys All-Pro Mounting Injury Comeback?

Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith was thought to be out indefinitely, but owner Jerry Jones has given hope of a potential return in 2022.

By Adam Schultz

The Lions are coming off their bye week after a 29-0 shutout at the hands of the New England Patriots. Despite the shutout, Detroit still boasts the No. 2 scoring offense in the league by virtue of a 35.25 points-per-game average through the first four weeks.

But that has not translated to wins for the Lions as the defense has allowed 33.4 points per game, including a 48-point performance to the Seahawks in Week 4.

Stick with Cowboys Country after kickoff as we keep you up-to-date on Cowboys vs. Lions on Sunday from AT&T Stadium.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys Country on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

dq gallimore
News

Cowboys vs. Lions: Dak Prescott IN, Surprise Inactives, 5 Keys To Win

By Adam Schultz
dak rowdy
News

Cowboys vs. Lions: Dallas Fans Voted Among NFL's 'Most Annoying'? A Week 7 Showcase

By Geoff Magliochetti
tyron hips
News

Tyron Smith 'Baby Steps': Cowboys All-Pro Mounting Injury Comeback?

By Adam Schultz
dandre-swift-dak-prescott-josh-allen-111821-getty-ftr_1xko3l0vx18ir1aivhbxmepuxz
News

Cowboys vs. Lions: D'Andre Swift OUT? Dak Prescott Returns From Injury

By Bri Amaranthus
micah diggs bw
News

Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as 'Doomsday' Defense Moves to Lions

By Logan MacDonald
rb
News

Cowboys vs. Lions: Dallas Makes 4 Roster Moves, Adds New RB

By Cowboys Country Staff
dan c cow lions
News

Cowboys Ex Dan Campbell Returns To Texas With New Mission as Lions Coach

By Geoff Magliochetti
dak loose
News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'Lucky' To Be Playing vs. Lions in Return?

By Adam Schultz