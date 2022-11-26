FRISCO - "America's Team'' has done it again.

Well, with some help from one of the world's largest TV markets.

A record number of viewers gave thanks to the NFL by giving the NFL its largest regular-season TV audience ... ever.

The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium attracted 42 million television viewers, shattering a record that existed for three decades.

Thursday's game - not especially compelling in terms of the game itself, some might argue - is now on record as being the most-watched regular-season game ever, according to Fox Sports, which broadcast the NFC East showdown.

And yes, the "NFC East showdown'' was a factor in the draw.

And so is the "star quality'' of the participants, from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to Dallas players like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb.

Oh, and New York's Saquon Barkley counts as a drawing card as well, as does the fact that both teams entered the day with successful 7-3 records.

And one more factor: "The Beckham Bowl'' surely drew eyeballs, as both teams are among the suitors for free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

But was the game especially close, which might be a normal reason for a large draw? Not really. But nevertheless, the old record is gone, dating back to a New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers' matchup on "Monday Night Football" in December 1990, which delivered 41.474 million viewers.

Last year's Thanksgiving Day game pitting the he Cowboys against Las Vegas Raiders brought in an estimated 38.531 million viewers, making it the third most-watched regular-season game ever. ... all building on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day as a holiday tradition, Dallas have hosted a Thanksgiving game at home every year (except for two) since 1966.

