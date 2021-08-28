Cowboys vs. Jags: No Coach Quinn; Who'll Call Plays?

There is a game to be coached. The Cowboys announced on Saturday a compelling plan for the play-calling on offense and on defense.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says he's "feeling fine now" after having entered the NFL's COVID-19 protocol last week, just before kickoff of last Saturday's preseason game against Houston.

"If I'm cleared,'' Quinn said in a virtual visit with the media on Thursday, "then I'll be back (for Sunday's preseason finale at AT&T Stadium against Jacksonville).''

That timetable did not, however, work out.

Quinn is still in the protocol after spending the week engaging in meetings with the team virtually. As he is vaccinated, he is free to fully return to work after producing two negative tests spaced 24 hours apart. "When you get those cleared, that's the policy that's in place,'' he said. "Just waiting for those to happen, and when they do I'll be back and ready to go.''

In the meantime, there is a game to be coached. The Cowboys announced on Saturday a compelling plan for the play-calling on offense and on defense.

Joe Whitt Jr., Quinn's top aide, will run the defense. And QB coach Doug Nussmeier will run the offense, for a reason other than illness: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will busy himself with something more important: Prepping for NFL Week 1 at Tampa Bay.

Quinn, in his first year in Dallas, credited the Cowboys medical staff with its fast action last week. And he credited Whitt, as well, for running the defense in his absence in last week's preseason game against Houston.

The Cowboys defense once again played at a high level in the preseason outing, as in the 20-14 loss it forced the Texans into being 0-of-10 on third-down conversion attempts.

And of course, the Cowboys figure to be even better when they defense as at full strength because Quinn is at full strength.

“Hopefully you’ll see me back sooner rather than later,'' he said. "I’ll leave it at that.''

