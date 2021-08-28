Cowboys vs. Jaguars GAME DAY: Trevor Lawrence & Jobs On The Line

With final cuts looming, most Cowboys starters will be resting for this one.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final preseason game that will have real implications for bubble players trying to make the team. With final cuts looming (Tuesday), most Cowboys starters will be resting for this one.

The same cannot be said for the Jaguars though. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, who was officially was named the starter for Week 1 by coach Urban Meyer, is expected to play along with other starters.

"My anticipation is if you're ready to play, you'll play," Meyer said to media on Wednesday.

With quarterback Dak Prescott being held out until the regular season debut against reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay, Dallas will start Cooper Rush, who is becoming the front runner for the No. 2 spot after an impressive 97-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Houston Texans.

Looking for the latest on Prescott? Prescott was involved in "competitive throwing'' during 11-on-11 team period on Wednesday, taking 18 snaps and completing 11 of 12 passes. And he practiced just fine on Friday as well.

WATCH FOR: Who is the Cowboys' No. 3 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard? Second-year running back Rico Dowdle, who has been solid this summer, has been placed on injured reserve and is out for the year with a hip injury. Keep an eye out for how Ja’Quan Hardy and Brendan Knox perform against the Jaguars.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)

ODDS: The Cowboys opened as 3.5 point favorites on FanDuel. The over/under is 36.5 total points.

GAME TIME: 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 29, 2021

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

TV/RADIO: ABC, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott following a sweltering day in the backyard at team HQ: “Dak looks really good. He’s throwing the ball with some pop.”