Cowboys vs. Panthers Injury Update: Randy Gregory ‘Expectations’?

FRISCO. As the Dallas Cowboys prep for their upcoming Week 4 meeting with the visiting Carolina Panthers, they good news on the “availability” front.

One of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ favorite slogans is, “The most important ‘ability’ is … ‘avail-ability.”

Entering Friday’s workout here at The Star, there were some illness issues, some injury situations and some, well, “avail-ability” concerns.

And now, with the final practice report of the week before the noon kickoff at AT&T Stadium?

Here’s the rundown:

*Defensive end Randy Gregory did not practice on Thursday while nursing a knee injury. The Cowboys suggested to us that it was a “minor” issue. On Friday, coach Mike McCarthy reiterated that, saying he “fully expects” Gregory play Sunday.

“This is something he’s had in the past,” McCarthy said, “so we’re just being smart with it.”

Nevertheless, Gregory’s official designation for Sunday is “questionable.”

*Running back Tony Pollard missed the Thursday practice - not due to injury, sources told us, but rather, for personal reasons. He was back working and is slated to play.

*Safety Donovan Wilson, a starter when healthy, has been trying to work through a groin problem. But he will not play.

*Coach Mike McCarthy has indicated that both linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae remain in the COVID protocol.

*Additionally, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive end Dorance Armstrong are hurt and will not play this week.

*The top names for Carolina? Star running back Christian McCaffrey is out. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and guard John Miller have both popped up on the injury list for the Panthers this week.