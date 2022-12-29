Some would be "surprised" if injured QB Jalen Hurts, dealing with his ailing throwing shoulder, plays against the Saints this week. Meanwhile, there is no surprise to what that might mean to the Cowboys.

FRISCO - A national media report suggests some insight into what the Philadelphia Eagles might do at QB this weekend ...

While semi-omitting the Dallas Cowboys from the picture in what seems like a lack of insight.

ESPN's Dan Graziano is writing that he would be "surprised" if injured QB Jalen Hurts, dealing with his ailing throwing shoulder, played against the Saints this week. Additionally, he said the Eagles never gave serious consideration to playing Hurts against the Cowboys last week in what became a key 40-34 Dallas win.

Writes Graziano: "Despite what the Eagles were saying publicly last week, I don't believe there was ever any consideration given to Jalen Hurts playing against the Cowboys after his shoulder injury was revealed -- and once again, I'd be surprised if he played this week ..."

The Eagles are 13-2, the Cowboys (who play at Tennessee on Thursday) are 11-4. ... and by virtue of that Christmas Eve win, Dallas has joined Philly in the chase for the top spot in the NFC East and in the NFC.

Right?

ESPN notes, "The Eagles' real decision could end up being whether to give Hurts some game action in Week 18 against the Giants just so he hasn't had five weeks off before their divisional-round playoff game ...''

But wait. The Giants' "Week 18 game against the Giants'' is meaningless? The Eagles are already locked into "their divisional-round playoff game''?

No, they are not.

In fairness, ESPN does tuck inside some parentheses a reminder of the reality, like so:

(Assuming they secure that No. 1 seed and bye).

But we bet the Cowboys themselves don't agree with the "tuck,'' the "parentheses'' or the "assuming.'' The Eagles are favored by 7 over the Saints this week, and even if Gardner Minshew is still at QB against the Giants, the Eagles will surely be favored again.

But it is the Cowboys intention to play to win at Tennessee and then at Washington, just in case "assumed'' turns out to be wrong ... and maybe just in case Jalen Hurts isn't quite right, this week or next week or the week after that.

