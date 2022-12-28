The Cowboys are still alive in the race for the NFC East and take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football as Dallas tunes up for its playoff run.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue their schedule on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, with an eye on a second consecutive NFC East crown. … but with two standout runners listed as injury possibilities.

While improbably, a division title is still possible, thanks to Dallas' 40-34 win over the East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Philadelphia still has a stranglehold on the East, but with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts' status uncertain the rest of the way, the path to a Cowboys division crown isn't impossible.

Dallas must win its final two games, both on the road at Tennessee and at Washington, while the Eagles lose their remaining two, both home games against the Saints and Giants.

The Cowboys are winners of five of their last six and have averaged 37 points per game in that span.

Derrick Henry is doubtful, and Tony Pollard is questionable … suggesting he might play despite three DNPs this week.

Also, Dorance Armstrong is planning to play but will be meeting the team in Nashville per personal reasons.

Meanwhile … playoff-wise … The Tennessee Titans are a different, less intimidating story.

After starting the 2022 campaign 7-3, the Titans have lost five in a row, while allowing almost 26 points per game, and scoring just a shade above 15.

Tennessee's starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill might be done for the regular season after undergoing surgery for an injured ankle, and unless the Titans can right the ship with rookie Malik Willis at the helm, there won't be any postseason play to worry about.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at Tennessee Titans (7-8)

WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (69,143)

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, 7:15 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: Amazon Prime Video / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys -9.5 (-125), Tennessee Titans +9.5 (+105)

TOTAL: 40 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys -500, Titans +375

