What Was The Dallas Cowboys' Worst Offseason Move?

Jerry Jones' draft might be one of the year's biggest blunders

Mistakes are bound to happen each offseason when it comes to free agency. Draft picks are muffled, contracts rarely meet expectations and players in decline continue to gobble up the salary cap.

What was the Dallas Cowboys biggest mistake? Unfortunately, there are multiple choices.

Draft night comes to mind first. For months, it felt as if Dallas was locked in on the position to address. Cornerback was a major liability in 2020, aside from flashes of potential from from rookie Trevon Diggs.

Not to worry, the draft was loaded with cover-corner talent in Alabama's Patrick Surtain II, Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn. But as it turned out, none were selected when Dallas was on the clock.

Horn went No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers. A pick later, Surtain was grabbed by the Denver Broncos to become their No. 1 defensive back. Farley, who had a top-10 grade entering the offseason, was red-flagged during the draft process for health concerns, prompting him to fall out of the draft's top 20.

Dallas traded down with the rival Philadelphia Eagles and finally nabbed Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. A blue-chip defensive end in high school, Parsons is expected to play a similar role to that of former Atlanta Falcons' uniquely skilled Vic Beasley Jr. in new defensive coordinator's Dan Quinn scheme in Dallas.

Parsons was regarded as a hybrid defender for his ability to pass rush. That will be a necessity for Dallas after a downtrodden year attacking the quarterback.

Even if Parsons blossoms into a productive player at a position already occupied by Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, should the Cowboys have gone a different, more pressing direction?

Offensively, Dallas awarded quarterback Dak Prescott with a long-term contract to keep him at "The Star" through 2025. Coming off a season-ending ankle injury and two surgeries, protect the franchise quarterback is vital. In 2019, Dallas posted the No. 1 total offense behind Prescott's stellar play.

Last season, only guard Connor Williams played all 16 games from the offensive line that protected Prescott.

Zack Martin missed six games due to a calf injury. Tyron Smith played the first two games before bowing out due to a season-ending neck injury suffered earlier in the offseason. La'el Collins didn't take a snap, and Travis Frederick retired.

Now with Prescott signed, shouldn't protecting him be a top priority?

Northwestern's Rashawn Slater was viewed by some as the top tackle prospect of the class. Scouts raved about his ability to play either side with ease and look natural in pass pro sets during his three years as the Wildcats' starter.

He was taken by the Chargers with the pick immediately after Parsons.

Defensively, the Cowboys' linebacker group is hopeful that both Vander Esch and Smith can rebound after regressing in 2020 under departed defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. If that's the case, Parsons could be limited.

Because of its draft-day dealings, Dallas still has holes on defense. Parsons will be vital to the future, but how soon can he contribute on a three-down basis? The offensive line, besieged by injuries recently, also remains in need of depth.

Bottom line: Dallas failed to upgrade two massive needs and took a player that may or may not immediately contribute to one of the team's strongest positions.

