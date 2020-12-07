SI.com
Cowboys Move All-Pro To IR

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ patchwork offensive line will now be in need of yet another patch - maybe for the rest of this NFL season.

All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin, who has sustained an assortment of injuries, most recently a calf strain, On Monday was placed on the injured reserve list.

Second-year backup Connor McGovern will be expected to step into the right guard job in Martin’s original place. More recently, Martin was kicked out to right tackle and played at a high level dispute the lingering calf problem.

Along with McGovern. fellow youngsters Connor Williams (a third-year left guard) and Terence Steele (a UDFA rookie tackle) are the only linemen will remain in their spots, as Will tackle the Brandon Knight.

Knight (a second-year UDFA tackle) Has returned after succumbing to a knee injury. So veteran Cam Erving (knee) continues to be unavailable, as does Tyler Biadasz (a rookie center). No longer injured is vet center Joe Looney, so he will feel available to 3-8 Dallas for the Tuesday night visit to the Baltimore Ravens.

Training camp starting tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins are out for the year. so a great deal of veteran-related hope is gone, especially if the Cowboys opt to choose the rest and the rehab  of Martin.

The full injury report for both teams leading up to the 7:05 p.m. CT kickoff is highlighted by the Ravens’ plan to activate MVP QB Lamar Jackson from the COVID list, and for Dallas includes news about the in availability of starting DBs Donovan Wilson and Anthony Brown.

