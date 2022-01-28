If Cowboys Cut Amari Cooper, Could He Sign With Washington?

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have to make some big decisions over the next month and one of the biggest surrounds wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper, who turns 28 this summer, doesn't have his salary fully guaranteed until the fifth day of the league year, which opens the door for a possible release or trade.

The Cooper decision is a serious and pivotal one. And assorted reports aside, it is a decision that two NFL sources tell us has yet to be finalized.

“We’re thinking it through,” one team source told CowboysSI.com on Wednesday.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 and had two 100-yard performances.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout is set to make $22 million in 2022, but the team can save a chunk of money if he's traded or released before June 1. That money can go towards re-signing Michael Gallup, a receiver who could make a contract of better value with less money. It can also go toward strengthening the offensive line or retaining a veteran like DeMarcus Lawrence, who also has a decent raise in his contract.

Are there places Cooper can land? You bet. Pro Football Network mentions three, and we will highlight Washington, which wanted to sign him before Dallas re-upped him.

Are there places that want to trade Dallas a pick and pay Cooper? Not a great bet.

If the Cowboys want to advance farther next year than they did this year - and they do - it's going to take some change. The question they need to answer is ... Which is the right path to take?

