Skip to main content

If Cowboys Cut Amari Cooper, Could He Sign With Washington?

Locked On Cowboys: Amari Cooper or DeMarcus Lawrence?

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have to make some big decisions over the next month and one of the biggest surrounds wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper, who turns 28 this summer, doesn't have his salary fully guaranteed until the fifth day of the league year, which opens the door for a possible release or trade.

The Cooper decision is a serious and pivotal one. And assorted reports aside, it is a decision that two NFL sources tell us has yet to be finalized.

“We’re thinking it through,” one team source told CowboysSI.com on Wednesday.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 and had two 100-yard performances.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout is set to make $22 million in 2022, but the team can save a chunk of money if he's traded or released before June 1. That money can go towards re-signing Michael Gallup, a receiver who could make a contract of better value with less money. It can also go toward strengthening the offensive line or retaining a veteran like DeMarcus Lawrence, who also has a decent raise in his contract.

No image description

amari dark
Play

If Cowboys Cut Amari Cooper, Could He Sign With Washington?

Locked On Cowboys: Amari Cooper or DeMarcus Lawrence?

27 seconds ago
27 seconds ago
mcc jerry brick
Play

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy Never 'Twisting in the Wind'

Dallas Cowboys owner clarifies last week's lack of endorsement of head coach as a competitive strategy to keep Dan Quinn

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
dak kellen blue
Play

Coach Kellen Moore Job Search - & What Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants

Kellen Moore is highly regarded for his play-calling, and is considered to have a bright future as a head coach despite the Dallas Cowboys’ recent playoff stumble.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Are there places Cooper can land? You bet. Pro Football Network mentions three, and we will highlight Washington, which wanted to sign him before Dallas re-upped him.

Are there places that want to trade Dallas a pick and pay Cooper? Not a great bet.

If the Cowboys want to advance farther next year than they did this year - and they do - it's going to take some change. The question they need to answer is ... Which is the right path to take?

amari td jump sf
amari camp smirk
amari cords camp
amari sideburns
amari cow mica

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the recent retiring of Sean Payton and if the Cowboys would be interested in bringing him in next offseason. 

Plus, they talk about the current cap situation for the Cowboys and who they would rather bring back between Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

amari dark
News

If Cowboys Cut Amari Cooper, Could He Sign With Washington?

27 seconds ago
mcc jerry brick
News

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy Never 'Twisting in the Wind'

4 hours ago
dak kellen blue
News

Coach Kellen Moore Job Search - & What Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Wants

5 hours ago
CC631DB7-3344-4E3D-9B79-9E09441BA256
News

Coach Dan Quinn & Cowboys: Jerry Jones Reveals Head Coach Offer, Deal ‘For Years to Come’

5 hours ago
Cowboys - DeMarcus Randy
News

Cowboys Offseason Predictons: McCarthy Stays, Gregory Goes, DeMarcus ... Golfs?

7 hours ago
mcc jerry brick
News

BREAKING: Source Confirms Mike McCarthy Coaching Cowboys in 2022

19 hours ago
kellen dak
News

One Moore Chance? Cowboys Coach Kellen Has 2nd Interview with Dolphins

Jan 27, 2022
Jerry-Jones-reacts-to-Sean-Payton-rumors
News

Amid Cowboys Rumors, Coach Sean Payton Says 2 NFL Teams Are Calling

Jan 27, 2022