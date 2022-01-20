Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: Apologetic Dak Prescott Fined by NFL For Referee Remarks

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,'' Prescott says - but a fine is still due.

FRISCO - Dak Prescott has issued an apology. And the NFL has issued a fine.

For his uncharacteristic misstep in expressing support for the unruly fans who threw garbage at referees following the Dallas Cowboys' 23-17 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Prescott has been fined $25,000 by the NFL.

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,'' Prescott writes on social media. "I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.

"I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.

"That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.''

What's the issue? It started here ...

And then was made worse by Prescott's comments about the officiating and about fans' behavior toward the officials. ...

Consider it a lesson learned for a football team that stands accused of blaming the refs for its woes ...

And note that Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy has cited penalties as the club's No. 1 issue to fix going into next season - fitting as the Cowboys led the NFL in flags in the regular season (with a whopping 127) and in the loss to the 49ers took the postseason lead in the same dubious category with 14 more penalties.

And now one fine.

