Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

“Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault,” Shook says. “We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”

FRISCO - Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”

Wilson’s attorney, Toby Shook, denied Sokolosky’s allegations.

“Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault,” Shook said as part of the report by the Dallas Morning News. “We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”

Wilson, who was arrested in 2017 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a Fourth of July dispute over a parking spot in Frisco - an incident that featured an AR-15 and Wilson's eventual admission that he had "road rage'' - now faces a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member.

In that incident, Wilson was accused of hitting a woman while trying to back into a parking spot after an argument with people who were using the space for a tailgate party.

The Cowboys selected Wilson in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he spent four years in Dallas before signing on with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and this spring signed a two-year deal with the Panthers, who say they are aware of the arrest and decline to comment on the situation.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter



Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!