Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Reveals NFL Team He'd Like to Sign With

FRISCO - This is a "never-say-never'' league, and Dez Bryant continues to work out as if he plans to make an NFL return.

So despite the fact has he not played in the NFL since 2020, the former Dallas Cowboys star still ... thinks about it.

And at 33, what Bryant thinks about in terms of joining one team in particular is  the Arizona Cardinals.

dez az
Cowboys - Dez Jerry
dez dive

“Kyler, the coach — I love the swagger over there,” the three-time Pro Bowler tells TMZ Sports. “I just love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins — that’s my boy. We real close.”

Kyler Murray is the QB. The coach is Kliff Kingsbury. Both of them are "Texas guys,'' as is Bryant, who did not suit up for any team last season after appearing in six games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

In those six games with Baltimore, Dez caught six passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Does Phoenix need another pass-catching target? It can be argued that the Cardinals might be fairly set with their top three wideouts, especially after this NFL Draft weekend's trade with the Baltimore Ravens to get Hollywood Brown. Hopkins, Hollywood and A.J. Green figure to top the depth chart, and Arizona also has 2021 second-round pick Rondale Moore, 2019 second-rounder Andy Isabella and undrafted free agent Antoine Wesley on the roster.

Is there any room for Dez there? He's immersed himself in business interests and in family ... but he keeps putting in the work. Just in case.

