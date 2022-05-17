Skip to main content

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Picks Favorite ‘Young Gun’ Rookie QB

“The new league is built for the young guns,” Dez said. “I believe the Falcons got something to build around in the Dirty South.”

FRISCO - Dez Bryant prides himself on being a keen judge of football talent. And the former Dallas Cowboys has pinpointed a quarterback to watch from the recent NFL Draft.

“I’m high on Desmond Ridder,” Bryant wrote on Twitter, “not because we share the same first name. I’m high on him because I like his approach and confidence.”

This was not considered a “special” class for QBs as evidenced by the lack of high picks used at the position.

Cincinnati product Ridder dropped all the way to the third round. But that doesn’t mean someone from this class - or maybe a lot of someones - won’t ride to the top of the NFL.

That could include guys who were taken late, including fifth-rounder Sam Howell to Washington and third-rounder Malik Willis to Tennessee. The Atlanta Falcons passed on both of them, and others, to tab Ridder at No. 74 overall.

The pick has drawn lots of praise, both because some thought Ridder was a second-round talent and because Atlanta is smart to “throw a dart” in search of a true heir to the now-departed (via trade to the Colts) franchise icon Matt Ryan.

Bryant, the Cowboys former All-Pro wide receiver, obviously does not agree that this class of QBs is lacking.

