Replacing Amari Cooper: 3 Unsung Cowboys WR Options in NFL Draft

With speculation surrounding the departure of Amari Cooper and the free agent status of Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, Dallas can look to the draft for help

FRISCO - As the Cowboys appear comfortable moving on from Amari Cooper, it would seem they'd be preparing to re-sign one or two of their potential free agent wideouts. Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson enter free agency this offseason and without them, the Dallas wide receiver room might suddenly be very empty.

Dallas is working right now to re-up Gallup. Wilson will be approached as well. But beyond No. 1 guy CeeDee Lamb, is there another avenue if Cooper needs to be replaced?

We already discussed how Ohio State's Chris Olave could be a good fit for the Cowboys should they decide to go wideout at No. 24 in the first round, but what about later rounds? Who could the Cowboys target in rounds two, three, or four to find some depth in at the position?

cooper eagles

Amari Cooper

michael-gallup

Michael gallup

ced wilson throw az

Cedrick Wilson

Alex Pierce, Cincinnati

The 6-2, 208-pound Pierce had his best collegiate season last year with 884 yards on 52 catches and eight touchdowns. He's got a great first step and better than average acceleration as a deep threat and can stretch defenses with his speed. Pierce might be gone already by the time Dallas picks at No. 56, but remember in 2020, no one thought CeeDee Lamb would still be around at No. 17.

john-metchie-alabama
Cap Relief: Cowboys to Gain $16 Million of Room with New Dak Prescott Contract Move

The "switch'' will be activated sometime between now (as we approach the Tuesday franchise tag deadline) and March 16 (the start of the NFL business year, at which time teams must be $208-million cap-compliant.)

By Mike Fisher11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
dak staff
Play

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at $40 Million - But Here Comes New Contract for Rams' Matthew Stafford

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Maven Staff27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

David Bell, Purdue

Bell caught 93 balls for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns as the Boilermakers' best possession receiver. The 6-2, 205-pound Bell isn't the fastest, but he's a great route-runner with good hands. Look for Bell to be available for the Cowboys at No. 88 or 127.

alex pierce cincinnati

Alex Pierce

david bell purdue

David Bell

john-metchie-alabama

John Metchie III

John Metchie III, Alabama

Metchie was good in 2021, but not as good as 2020 when DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle were drawing the attention of defenses. He doesn't have mismatched size or breakaway speed and is coming off an ACL tear. But at 6-0, 195-pounds, Metchie III could be a good No. 2 or 3 receiver, which is a role the Cowboys will probably need to fill. Metchie would fit with the Cowboys' No. 127 pick.

john-metchie-alabama
