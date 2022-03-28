NFL Mock Draft: Possible La'el Collins Replacement at No. 24?
The Dallas Cowboys have not been one of the more active teams in free agency this offseason. Nor have they wowed us with trades.
Furthermore, losing defensive end Randy Gregory and offensive lineman La'el Collins, as well as trading away wideout Amari Cooper has created some holes that need to be filled.
Dallas did manage to re-sign a few of its own, namely safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, and punter Bryan Anger. The Cowboys were also able to bring in former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler, Jr. to help out at defensive end.
Other needs can still be addressed either in free agency or in the NFL Draft next month.
Pro Football Focus thinks Dallas will replenish the offensive line at No. 24 rather than draft defensive help.
24. OT BERNHARD RAIMANN, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Profile: 6-6”, 303 | Age: 24
One of the biggest risers following the 2021 college football season, Raimann earned a 94.6 overall grade, 88.7 pass-blocking grade and 94.6 run-blocking grade with Central Michigan this year. He didn’t earn a PFF grade above 75.1 in any season prior. Expect his 2021 campaign and a strong Senior Bowl to vault him into the first round.
Two years ago Raimann was playing tight end. Now he's a legitimate first-rounder at tackle. He earned the second-highest grade from PFF of any offensive lineman this season and allowed just 10 pressures.
The foreign exchange student from Austria didn't allow a quarterback pressure in his final three games at Central Michigan.
Dallas has many needs, including both tackles and guard along the offensive line. If the Cowboys keep the No. 24 pick and don't trade down then Raimann is a possibility to replace La'el Collins, who will suit up for the Bengals next season.