‘Because I Said So’: Cowboys NFL Draft Changing Due to Kelvin Joseph Case?

Joseph admits to being a passenger in a car during a drive-by shooting in March that left a man dead.

FRISCO - Just a few days removed from being questioned by Dallas police for his connection to a drive-by shooting murder, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is with his teammates for the team's voluntary offseason workouts at The Star.

And on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there is no new information that figures to change that status for now - and that additionally, Joseph’s situation will not alter Dallas’ plans in this week’s NFL Draft.

“It’s under investigation,” Jones said. “I don’t know any more than I’ve seen written. I have no information that impacts his status this time of year. He’s very active and involved in getting ready for the upcoming season.”

And regarding the draft: After Jones stated that Joseph’s situation would not alter Dallas’ plans, he was asked why that is.

“Just because I said so,” Jones replied.

While Joseph was released after several hours of questioning by Dallas Police Department investigators and two arrests were made in the case over the weekend, his future with the team remains murky.

Joseph was a passenger in an SUV from which a gunman shot and killed 20-year-old Cameron Ray on March 18 in the Lower Greenville neighborhood in East Dallas. Last Saturday police arrested Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the same hometown of Joseph.

Joseph, 21, was unarmed during the shooting according to his attorney, Barry Sorrels.

"Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,'' Sorrels said. “Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident.''

However, Texas law could potentially lead to charges for anyone in the SUV at the time of the shooting, and a Dallas police spokesman says the investigation is ongoing.

The NFL also is reviewing the case under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

In the wake of Joseph being questioned by police the Cowboys released a statement:

"The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.''

For now, though, Joseph remains on the Cowboys’ roster and in attendance at the team facility. With his future uncertain, Joseph's role on the team is also further clouded.

The Cowboys made him a second-round choice in 2021, and he played 164 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams in 10 games with two starts. He totaled 16 tackles and two pass breakups.

Waiving him would create a need at the position. Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are the top corners with Nahshon Wright, C.J. Goodwin and Kyron Brown the other players on the roster at the position.

