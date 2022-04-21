Skip to main content

Cowboys Eyeing Secret Weapon 'Dual-Threat' QB in Draft?

Dallas recently met with potential hidden gem EJ Perry from Brown

FRISCO - Once upon a time the Dallas Cowboys signed an Ivy League quarterback named Jason Garrett. For drastically different reasons, they might be considering drafting another one.

With a keen awareness that star quarterback Dak Prescott has missed games the last two seasons with lower-leg injuries, the Cowboys recently had a private meeting with Brown dual-threat quarterback EJ Perry.

Cowboys - EJ Perry NFL Combine

EJ Perry at Scouting Combine

Cowboys - EJ Perry

EJ Perry

Cowboys - Garrett Princeton

Jason Garrett

Dallas initially signed Princeton-alum Garrett in 1993 to be a third-string quarterback behind Troy Aikman and Hugh Millen. As the Cowboys head into the draft with Cooper Rush backing up Prescott, Perry would likely be a late-round pick coveted for his versatility.

The Cowboys could use Perry in the Red Zone or goal-line situations to alleviate Prescott's physical exposure. They also lost some of their creative quarterback playmaking with the departure of receiver Cedrick Wilson in free agency.

NFL scouts - who project Perry as a 5th-round talent - liken his skills to the New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill. 

The 24-year-old Perry - 6-2 and 211 pounds - made a name for himself running rampant over Ivy League defenses in 2021 to the tune of 3,033 passing yards, 402 rushing yards and a combined 30 combined touchdowns.

Hill, who played at BYU, went undrafted but has carved out a career playing multiple positions in New Orleans the last five years including 26 starts at quarterback when Drew Brees was injured.

Says NFL draft expert Lance Zierlein:

“Perry has average size and arm strength but below-average mechanics and consistency as a passer. He doesn’t value the football enough as a decision-maker and lacks a desired level of ball placement. His toughness and talent as a runner create attention, as teams might ask Perry to add a few more pounds in order to see if he can become a valuable Swiss Army Knife who’s able to help at a variety of positions, including special teams.”

The Cowboys also have Ben DiNucci and Will Grier in their quarterback room.

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott

cooper rush texans

Cooper Rush

Cedrick Wilson

Cedrick Wilson

Grier hasn’t started a game since 2019 and was released by the Carolina Panthers after just two seasons as a former third-round draft pick. Rush has started one game (an impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings last Halloween) and DiNucci looked abysmal while filling in for the injured Prescott at Philadelphia in 2020.

Wilson, who signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency, carried five times the last two seasons and completed all five of his passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

