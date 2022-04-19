Skip to main content

Cowboys Have Pre-Draft Visit With ‘1st-Round Sleeper’ Houston DT Logan Hall

After a strong performance at the NFL Combine, Hall is projected by most to be available in the second round, but has the potential to be a first-round sleeper.

FRISCO — In preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have met with University of Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall.

From Apr. 10-18, The Draft Network reports that Hall met with Cowboys, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. 

Hall, 21, went to Houston after starring at Belton High School, which is north of Austin. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2018 and started in the team's Armed Forces Bowl game against Army. As a sophomore, he started three of 12 games played (14 tackles, two for loss) and started seven of eight games in 2020, playing as a defensive end/tackle in Houston's 3-4 scheme. 

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (DL11) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (DL11) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) sacks Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As a senior, the 6-6 lineman garnered first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks over 12 starts in 13 games.

Each NFL team is allotted only 30 official visits with college prospects. Obviously, not all visits lead to draft selections. However, any invite may signal what direction the Cowboys might be going with their draft strategy. 

The Cowboys' 112.8 rushing yards allowed per game ranked 16th in the NFL last season, and were tied for 13th with 41 sacks. If Hall ends up becoming a Dallas Cowboy next week, he could compete immediately with current interior linemen Quinton Bohanna, Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa for playing time.

