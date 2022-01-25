Skip to main content

Twitter Therapy: Did Cowboys Stress You Out This Season?

Cowboys fans were quick to tweet their frustrations all season

Despite how we are all feeling about the 2021 season, there is "good" news for Dallas Cowboys fans: You are less stressed than those cheering for the long-time divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles. 

Pickwise did a study analyzing more than a million tweets and determined that Eagles fans were the most stressed during the regular season.

Says Pickwise: "Whether it's slamming coaching decisions, referees or general bad luck, we picked up every tweet to determine the most partisan online fan base in the sport."

Eagles fans tweeted terms that could be deemed "stressful, angry, or disappointed," 96,635 times, giving them the top spot on the list of all 32 teams. Where did Cowboys fans land? 20th.

Thankfully the survey was taken from regular-season tweets, and not after the Wild Card game, are we right? 

No image description

USATSI_17414077_168388359_lowres
Play

Twitter Therapy: Did Cowboys Stress You Out This Season?

Cowboys fans were quick to tweet their frustrations all season

just now
just now
payton cow
Play

NBA Star Anthony Davis Blocked Sean Payton To Cowboys in 2019?

Report: Cowboys had deal in place to bring Saints coach to Dallas

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Quandre Diggs
Play

Quandre Diggs in Dallas: Will Cowboys Pay for Star Safety?

Quandre Diggs could be an ideal option at safety, but will the Cowboys open their wallets?

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
dak run sf 93
lamb ball sf
download
bash min ph
micah tank hein
d

Dallas fans tweeted terms that made them seem "stressed, angry, or disappointed," a total of 26,706 times during the regular season. 

Pickwise makes a great point: Football is so much more than a game, and this study proves that emotions run high when it comes to your team and its season. And what better way to vent those emotions than to make a fuss on Twitter?

As an example, Twitter user @xvCudi, who appears to be a Cowboys fan but now goes by "temporary chiefs fan" (looks like it took him about 14 seconds to hop on the Chiefs' bandwagon for the end of this season) tweeted "refs vs cowboys" in response to the Cowboys' regular-season loss to the Raiders. 

It makes sense that the Cowboys were in the top half of the most chill fans. Having gone 12-5 in the regular season, and finishing on top of the NFC East, there wasn't too terribly much to stress about.

Cowboys fans were even appeared less stressed, via Twitter, than fans of reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You'd think a 13-4 finish, NFC South title and, ya know, having Tom Brady wouldn't give you much to worry about. But Bucs fans ranked No. 14 in Pickwise's study, with 39,978 tweets that made them seem worried, or distressed.

USATSI_17414077_168388359_lowres
News

Twitter Therapy: Did Cowboys Stress You Out This Season?

just now
payton cow
News

NBA Star Anthony Davis Blocked Sean Payton To Cowboys in 2019?

18 minutes ago
Quandre Diggs
News

Quandre Diggs in Dallas: Will Cowboys Pay for Star Safety?

19 minutes ago
jj gayle
News

Will Jerry Jones Right a 16-Year Wrong by Bringing Sean Payton Back to Dallas?

43 minutes ago
kellen-moore-beautiful-mind
News

Could Saints Hire Cowboys' Dan Quinn or Kellen Moore to Replace Coach Sean Payton?

1 hour ago
payton cow
News

Sean Payton Quits Saints; Can Cowboys Fire Mike McCarthy to Hire New Coach?

2 hours ago
jerry payton
News

NFL BREAKING: Amid Dallas Cowboys Speculation, Coach Sean Payton Retiring From New Orleans Saints

2 hours ago
dak kellen blue
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Kellen Moore Unlikely to Leave - Sources

3 hours ago