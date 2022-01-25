Twitter Therapy: Did Cowboys Stress You Out This Season?

Despite how we are all feeling about the 2021 season, there is "good" news for Dallas Cowboys fans: You are less stressed than those cheering for the long-time divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Pickwise did a study analyzing more than a million tweets and determined that Eagles fans were the most stressed during the regular season.

Says Pickwise: "Whether it's slamming coaching decisions, referees or general bad luck, we picked up every tweet to determine the most partisan online fan base in the sport."

Eagles fans tweeted terms that could be deemed "stressful, angry, or disappointed," 96,635 times, giving them the top spot on the list of all 32 teams. Where did Cowboys fans land? 20th.

Thankfully the survey was taken from regular-season tweets, and not after the Wild Card game, are we right?

Dallas fans tweeted terms that made them seem "stressed, angry, or disappointed," a total of 26,706 times during the regular season.

Pickwise makes a great point: Football is so much more than a game, and this study proves that emotions run high when it comes to your team and its season. And what better way to vent those emotions than to make a fuss on Twitter?

As an example, Twitter user @xvCudi, who appears to be a Cowboys fan but now goes by "temporary chiefs fan" (looks like it took him about 14 seconds to hop on the Chiefs' bandwagon for the end of this season) tweeted "refs vs cowboys" in response to the Cowboys' regular-season loss to the Raiders.

It makes sense that the Cowboys were in the top half of the most chill fans. Having gone 12-5 in the regular season, and finishing on top of the NFC East, there wasn't too terribly much to stress about.

Cowboys fans were even appeared less stressed, via Twitter, than fans of reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You'd think a 13-4 finish, NFC South title and, ya know, having Tom Brady wouldn't give you much to worry about. But Bucs fans ranked No. 14 in Pickwise's study, with 39,978 tweets that made them seem worried, or distressed.