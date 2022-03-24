Cowboys Linked to Colts Free Agent Star WR T.Y. Hilton

"I’m a free agent. If you want me, come get me.” - T.Y. Hilton

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are building their wide receiver corps following the departure of Amari Cooper in a salary-dump trade to Cleveland. And former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton is the latest name being broached.

The Cowboys are now being linked to the four-time Pro Bowl receiver by a media member who happens to himself be a former Colts standout.

It's Pat McAfee who is, in a bit of a throw-away report, saying that Hilton is "allegedly'' talking with Dallas.

Is there a "budget'' signing to be had here? Spotrac estimates his market value at $6.2 million per season, not an outlandish number for a guy in Hilton who had played his entire 10-year career with the Colts but has talked about being open to a move.

“Would I love to finish my career there? Absolutely,” Hilton said this offseason. “I’m a free agent. If you want me, come get me.”

Hilton is coming off a year full of injuries. He caught just 23 balls for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. ... and Hilton will turn 33 next season.

“T.Y. can still play,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “One, he’s about as smart as any player I’ve ever been around. He just knows how to play the game. Even though his skill set isn’t the same as it was three or four years ago, his instincts and his level of understanding of what’s happening … he knows how to play.”

Could the Dak Prescott-led offense in Dallas use one of those?

The Cowboys shipped Cooper to the Browns this offseason and also let Cedrick Wilson Jr. walk in free agency, as he joined the Dolphins. They are reliant on CeeDee Lamb as the No. 1 guy, with Michael Gallup re-signed and former Steelers wideout James Washington also signed up.

There is room for a possession guy. There is room for more.