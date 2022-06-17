Cowboys Ex Greg Hardy Signs as ‘Bare-Knuckled’ Fighter

"I'm back and ready to knock everyone out in the baddest promotion there is," said Hardy.

FRISCO - After playing out his UFC contract, former Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy is still fighting.

"I'm back and ready to knock everyone out in the baddest promotion there is," said Hardy, who ended his controversial NFL career in a Cowboys uniform . "Everyone knows I can knock people out, and that's what I'm planning on doing. I can't wait to take the gloves off and rumble for BKFC."

BKFC? What’s that?

Hardy, 33, has agreed to a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Hardy was 7-5 - with six of those wins coming via knockout - in his UFC career. But he closed his contract there by ending on a three-match losing streak, during which he was knocked out three times - including twice in the first round.

Hardy, an Ole Miss product, was a star for the Carolina Panthers before joining the Cowboys for one season in 2015, just as his career was being derailed by a domestic violence charge that resulted in a multi-game NFL suspension during his season in Dallas. His 10-game penalty was eventually reduced to four games, freeing him to play 12 games with the Cowboys in a year during which he recorded six sacks. The Cowboys - despite being in almost content search for pass-rush help - opted to not re-sign him in the wake of a cocaine arrest, and outside of some flirtations with minor league football teams, Hardy moved away from football and into fighting.