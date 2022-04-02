Cowboys Get 1st-Hand Look At NFL Draft Prospect David Anenih

Ahead of their top-30 visits, the Dallas Cowboys received a first-hand look at draft prospect David Anenih from the University of Houston.

HOUSTON - Representatives of the Dallas Cowboys spent the majority of the day Friday morning at the University of Houston's annual Pro Day. Among 15 prospects in attendance - and being observed by Dallas scout Sam Garza and D-line coach Aden Durde - Houston's defensive lineman David Anenih was a standout.

Anenih, a former three-star recruit out of Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, had an impressive audition in front of 29 NFL scouts. He ran a 4.6 during the 40-yard dash. Benched 225 pounds 25 times. And registered a vertical leap of 37.5.

Anenih's performance reassured the Cowboys why they selected the Texas native as one of 11 prospects to hold a top-30 visit ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. ... even though he's projected by some to be a late-round pick.

"I was trying to show the scouts that I can be very versatile," said Anenih said. "I can play the 3-4 and a 4-3 defense. I showed that I can move well for a guy my height, weight and size. Backpedaling and shuffling is not a problem or issue for me."

Anenih was one of three prospects in attendance with a concrete chance to hear his name called during the draft.

Cowboys Draft Cowboys Draft Cowboys Draft

He is a projected Day 2 prospect who can be a significant addition to any team's defensive front. Anenih's best attribute is his ability to get after the quarterback. He finished his collegiate career with 20.5 sacks.

Anenih played a major role in helping Houston produce one of the best defensive fronts in the nation. During the Cougars' 2021 campaign, Houston notched 43 sacks. He accounted for 5.0 sacks with 9.5 tackles for loss.

"He brings something special to the table when it comes to sacking the quarterback," Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen said. "He has all the skills as a pass rusher. He gained weight and recorded one of the biggest wingspans in this draft."

Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys

Anenih met privately with Atlanta Falcons linebackers coach Ted Monachino following the events at TDECU Stadium. He said the conversation with Monachino went great, who was enamored by Anenih's performance and speed off the ball.

"This means a lot to me," Anenih said. "Since I was a kid, this is what I dreamed about. And it is finally here. All glory to God because my dreams are finally coming true."

Some other notable prospects the Cowboys have scheduled a top-30 visit with are Chris Olave (Ohio State), Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) and Treylon Burks (Arkansas).