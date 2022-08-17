Skip to main content

Cowboys Injury News: CeeDee Lamb (Foot), Jayron Kearse Don't Practice at Chargers

Receiver CeeDee Lamb and safety Jayron Kearse - two critical players on the Dallas roster - are sitting out today.
Overall, the Dallas Cowboys' health-related news at the first of this week's two joint practices in Los Angeles with the Chargers is good news.

But as it relates to one standout on offense and one standout on defense?

Not quite good enough news just yet.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb and safety Jayron Kearse - two critical players on the Dallas roster - are sitting out today. Both are experiencing some soreness.

Lamb practiced last week in Denver despite the soreness (which is now noted to be a mild foot injury), but sat with the other starters in the preseason-opening loss to the Broncos.

Kearse has some back discomfort and missed last week's work.

Meanwhile, the thumbs-up list for the Wednesday camp workout includes corner Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anthony Barr, left tackle Tyron Smith and QB Will Grier.

As with Diggs and Kearse, each of the four is important in their own way.

Diggs has been nursing an unknown issue, with the team saying simply him sitting out recently is a "maintenance'' issue.

Barr, recently signed after his great years in Minnesota, is coming off PUP for his first Cowboys work, though he likely to be limited to individual drills.

Grier, dealing with a groin that prevented him from playing last week in the preseason-opening loss, should be set to begin in earnest his competition with Cooper Rush for the No. 2 QB job behind Dak Prescott.

And Tyron Smith? He is also among players who are scheduled to work today, after having been on the field for a Tuesday walkthrough.

Why is Tyron a headline issue?

As CowboysSI.com was first to report last week, Smith sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday during joint practice work with the Broncos in Denver, but after having left the field briefly, did return for more work before being shut down for the day.

Smith, the future Hall of Fame left tackle, was also shut down for the Saturday preseason opener, a 17-7 loss at Denver after which coach Mike McCarthy offered the on-the-record update.

“We’re just resting him,” said McCarthy, confirming the diagnosis.

Today marks more rest for two guys, Lamb and Kearse, who need to be ready when the real "football bullets'' fly.

